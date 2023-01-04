D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

