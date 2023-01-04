D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

