D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 2,255 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.