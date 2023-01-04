D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

