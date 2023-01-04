D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 621,544 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Barclays lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

