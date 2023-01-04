D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,625 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

NYSE NLY opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.42%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

