D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

