D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

