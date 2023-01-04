D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 6.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,730 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

