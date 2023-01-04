Dai Market Cap Reaches $5.75 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $126.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,752,252,550 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

