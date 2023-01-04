Dai Market Capitalization Tops $5.77 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and approximately $148.22 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,771,339,903 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

