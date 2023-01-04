Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 94.7% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $262.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $316.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.