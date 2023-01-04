DAO Maker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687,642.40 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004923 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $105.48 million and approximately $687,642.40 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

