Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

