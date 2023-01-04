Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $42.22 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00443867 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.02194422 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.14 or 0.30324540 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.