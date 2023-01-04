Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $516,250.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $96,224.64.

On Thursday, December 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $100,200.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 987,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,218. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

