DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $208,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 1,098,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.45. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

