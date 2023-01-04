Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $278,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

