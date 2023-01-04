DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0433

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $990,350.15 and approximately $246.10 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00112083 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00198560 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,884,347 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.