Dejitaru Tsuka Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.23 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $48.23 million and approximately $927,125.38 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.05142905 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,712,048.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

