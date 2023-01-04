Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,720.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

