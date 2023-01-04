Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

