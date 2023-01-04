Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Copa worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

CPA stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

