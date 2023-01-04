Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,032.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,961.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,888.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.