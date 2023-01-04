Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of ERJ opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

