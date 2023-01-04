Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

PANW stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.74 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

