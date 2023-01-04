Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.5% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 69.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $270.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.73. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $411.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.