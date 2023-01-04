Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 837,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

