Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,371.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,477.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,503.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.