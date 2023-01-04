Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.0% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 30.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.