Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,389,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.