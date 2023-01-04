Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,990 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

