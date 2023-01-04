Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAH opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

