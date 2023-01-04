Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $16,913,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

