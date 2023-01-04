Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 143.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 248,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 297.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

CMCSA opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

