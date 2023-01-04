Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,982 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 459,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period.

NYSE:BAM opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

