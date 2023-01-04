Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNO. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

