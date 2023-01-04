Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNO. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VNO stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.
