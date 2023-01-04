Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,500 at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DEO. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,575. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.