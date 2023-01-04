Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 8.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.40% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 783,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

