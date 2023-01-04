Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.71 and last traded at $122.57. Approximately 4,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 560,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.56.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

