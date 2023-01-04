Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $246.72. 1,812,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,377. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

