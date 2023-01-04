Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 2.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 9,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 441,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

