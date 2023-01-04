DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

DLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 192,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

