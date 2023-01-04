Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on DRETF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of DRETF opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
See Also
