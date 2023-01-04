EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.83 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. EAC has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $6,679.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03964057 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,574.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

