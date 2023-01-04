Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ECC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,650. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 2.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

