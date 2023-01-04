Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.70. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 2,084 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

