Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Educational Development Trading Up 3.7 %
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
