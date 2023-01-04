Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

NYSE:EW opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

