Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004822 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $134,386.79 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00475343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.27 or 0.02210736 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.96 or 0.30417071 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.